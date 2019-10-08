PITTSBURGH - A mostly clear sky could mean some great viewing if you look toward the heavens overnight. The Draconid meteor shower is expected to peak.
The moon may intrude a bit into your viewing of the event, though, according to earthsky.org. While normally a rather tame event, the meteor shower does have the potential for thousands of meteors per hour to be observed.
Earthsky.org reports you likely will not have to stay up late to see any meteors as the evening will likely be the best time.
The annual meteor shower occurs when Earth's orbit crosses the path of Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. Debris left behind by the comet collides with the upper atmosphere, which burn up as Draconid meteors.
