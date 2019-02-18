Mine runoff sending bright orange water into local man's basement

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A mine run off is causing quite the headache for one property owner in Elizabeth Township.
George Casoni has been dealing with bright orange water running down the driveway into the basement of one of his rental properties for several weeks.
Elizabeth Township officials confirm there’s a significant drainage problem underneath the road, one that could cost millions to fix.
The answers Channel 11's Aaron Martin is getting for Casoni including how the project could be paid for on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
