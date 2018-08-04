PITTSBURGH - A minivan crashed into a dry-cleaning business in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Police are on the scene at Lord Duncan Cleaners in the 5800 block of Forward Avenue.
It looks like a Dodge SUV that went through the cleaners. Police and a tow truck here now. Working on finding out how this happened and if anyone was hurt. @wpxi pic.twitter.com/KfUuSxDVyn— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018
A tow truck company is also on the scene.
There is no word on if anybody was injured.
This is the second time today a vehicle has crashed into a storefront.
Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is at the scene working to learn more about what happened for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Just arrived on scene of what appears a car that went THROUGH the Lord Duncan Cleaners in Squirrel Hill. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ntBPaUSIkn— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018
