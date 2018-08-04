  • Minivan crashes into dry-cleaning business

    PITTSBURGH - A minivan crashed into a dry-cleaning business in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

    Police are on the scene at Lord Duncan Cleaners in the 5800 block of Forward Avenue.

    A tow truck company is also on the scene.

    There is no word on if anybody was injured.

    This is the second time today a vehicle has crashed into a storefront

    Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is at the scene working to learn more about what happened for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

