PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (1/18/19): Ava Scott has been found and is back home safe, police said Friday.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Ava Scott was last seen Jan. 17 around 2 p.m. when she walked away from Clayton Academy in Perry North.
.@PghPolice seek the public’s help locating a missing girl.— Chris Togneri (@ChrisTogneri) January 18, 2019
Anyone w/ information on her whereabouts: Please call Missing Person detectives at (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/vmUXj4xBFW
If you have any information, call police at (412) 323-7141.
