  • Missing 11-year-old girl found, back home safe

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (1/18/19): Ava Scott has been found and is back home safe, police said Friday.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

    Ava Scott was last seen Jan. 17 around 2 p.m. when she walked away from Clayton Academy in Perry North. 

    If you have any information, call police at (412) 323-7141.

