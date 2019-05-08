GLASSPORT, Pa. - A Glassport man is facing charges after a teenage girl reported missing from Kentucky was found at his apartment.
Police said 56-year-old Rory Shelton drove to Kentucky to meet the 16-year-old, who told authorities they were going to get married.
Shelton told investigators he had been communicating with the girl on Instagram. He said he rented a car, which he drove to Kentucky to pick the girl up at her home on May 2, according to a criminal complaint.
An ankle bracelet the girl had been wearing was cut off by Shelton before they drove from Kentucky to Glassport, Shelton admitted to police.
The girl had been staying with Shelton at his apartment until she was found Tuesday.
