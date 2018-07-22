Missing Indiana County woman found

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 2:41 PM - Amber Lynn has been located.
State police in Indiana County are asking for the public's help to find a woman who is missing and may be in danger.
Amber Lynn, 28, of White Township, has been missing since Saturday.
Police said she is 5 feet 7 inches tall, around 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was reportedly making numerous statements to friends and family about harming herself, according to police.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Pennsylvania State Police Indiana station.
