19-year-old woman shot multiple times in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a woman shot in the 7100 block of Upland Street around 12:25 a.m.
A 19-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her legs, according to police. She is in stable condition.
Police said ShotSpotter detected shots fired several blocks away at the intersection of Race Street and Homewood Avenue. They found multiple bullet casings there.
Police are still investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
