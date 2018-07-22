1 killed in motorcycle crash

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Park Saturday night.
The crash in the 2400 block of Brownsville Road shut that artery down between the children’s playground in Allegheny County’s South Park and Ridge Road, according to the county.
First responders at the scene said one person on a motorcycle crashed near the Boy Scout flag retirement site when the bike slid and went over a guiderail.
The operator was taken to Jefferson Hospital, but later died.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Daylin Martin, 21, of Rankin.
