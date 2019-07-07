  • Missing 80-year-old man home safely

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Police have located a missing 80-year-old man.

    Police had said Stephen Fisher never made it to work on Saturday on Federal Street.

    He was home safely as of early Sunday morning.

