PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County Police said they are being asked to helkp find a missing teenage girl from Ohio who may be in the Pittsburgh area.
Police said they were contacted by Springfield Township Police in Ohio who reported a missing-persons investigation for Mandy M. Constable, 16. Police said she was last seen leaving her home at about 6:45 p.m. on May 28. Police said indications are she ran away.
Allegheny County Police said the missing girl's parents used a mobile phone application to track their daughter's phone to a location in the greater Pittsburgh area.
Police said their investigation found Constable had been in the eastern and souther portions of Allegheny County recently.
Constable is described as a teen girl with a light complexion, standing 5'2" - 5'3" in height and weighing about 130-140 pounds. Police said Constable was last seen wearing a heavy dark green jacket with a fur lined hood, dark jeans and a t-shirt.
If you have any information, you're asked to please call police at 1-833-255-8477.
