    PITTSBURGH - The estranged boyfriend of missing Latrobe woman Cassandra Gross was indicted on firearm violations Thursday by a federal grand jury.

    Thomas Stanko, 48, is facing a two-count indictment, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s office announced.

    Stanko, a felon with multiple convictions, is accused of unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition.

    According to the indictment, Stanko unlawfully possessed 17 firearms from April 12 through Aug. 29.  

    Federal law prohibits anyone convicted of a crime punishable by more than a year in prison from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

    Stanko faces a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both, if convicted. 

    Stanko has repeatedly denied any involvement in Gross' disappearance.  He has not been named a suspect.

     

