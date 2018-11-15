  • Missing woman's family wants her legally declared dead

    LATROBE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County family is making a heartbreaking decision.

    Months after Cassandra Gross went missing, her family wants her to be legally declared dead, even though her body has not been found.

    Why they're taking this big step, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    "Who can I talk to? Where can I go? Where can I search? Who can I get to help me search? It’s constant. All day, everyday," said Kathie Gross, her mother.

    It's been that way since April, when her daughter disappeared.

