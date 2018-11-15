Missing woman's family wants her legally declared dead

LATROBE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County family is making a heartbreaking decision.
Months after Cassandra Gross went missing, her family wants her to be legally declared dead, even though her body has not been found.
"Who can I talk to? Where can I go? Where can I search? Who can I get to help me search? It’s constant. All day, everyday," said Kathie Gross, her mother.
It's been that way since April, when her daughter disappeared.
