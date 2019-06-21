HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Hopewell Township Police Department need your help finding a missing teenager.
Police said Zoe Stayduhar, 15, was reported missing on Thursday and was last seen at her home on Cherry Alley in Hopewell.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 84 pounds. Police said she may be wearing a black tank top and gray shorts.
Police said Stayduhar has been on social media.
There are concerns due to her not taking her medication, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell police at 724-378-0555.
