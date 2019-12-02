  • Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend, burning her body in 2017

    BUTLER - "Watch your kids, be vigilant, know what they're up to," Dan Barto told Channel 11 back in 2017. Barto wanted to make sure something like what happened to his daughter, Missy, did not happen to anyone else.

    Missy Barto's boyfriend, Ishemer Ramsey, was sentenced to life in prison at a hearing Monday. He was found guilty criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in October.

    Missy Barto was murdered in 2017 by Ramsey. He killed her out of jealousy, shot her in his car and tried to cover it up through taking out the seat Barto was in and cleaning it, according to police. Investigators said he then moved her body to Lawrence County, where he burned it. Officers found her body four days after she went missing, tied up with rope.

    Two other men were also initially charged in the case: one for allegedly helping dispose of Barto's body, and the other for allegedly lending them his car to move her.

