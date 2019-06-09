PITTSBURGH - There's a flowery new truck rolling through the streets of Pittsburgh.
Victoria's Mobile Flower Shop lets you build your own bouquet.
Owner Victoria Miess got the idea after seeing larger flower trucks in the south.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"This is stop number two. Our first stop was Self Love Sunday in Lawrenceville and we're just going to continue to pop up at coffee shops, breweries, retail spots for the rest of the summer," Miess said.
To find a full list of stops for Victoria's Mobile Flower Shop, click the link HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}