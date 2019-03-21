Mom charged after baby taken to hospital with broken ribs, drugs in his system

SHAPRSBURG, Pa. - A 1-year-old baby boy was taken to the hospital with broken ribs and a suspicious drug in his system, and police are calling it a crime.
Doctors told police they had no explanations as to why the child would have a drug that's prescribed for opioid addiction in his system and that his broken ribs looked like physical child abuse.
A mother of two from Sharpsburg is in jail, accused of felony aggravated assault.
