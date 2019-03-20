PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh City Council has announced changes to gun legislation that was proposed in the wake of the Tree of Life synagogue attack.
Councilman Corey O’Conner said he and others know their proposed ban on assault weapons is controversial, but hopes these new changes will help it stand up in court.
“Nobody, to our knowledge, has ever challenged the use of weapons. So, now we are taking it to the state, we are thinking outside the box to fight it on a different terminology,” he said.
The proposed legislation would make it "unlawful to manufacture, sell, purchase, transport, carry, store or otherwise hold in one’s possession an assault weapon within the City."
Opponents say the proposal won’t reduce gun violence, and the Allegheny County District Attorney has said he does not believe the legislation can be legally passed.
City council members said they believe they’ve bolstered their position by going after the “use” argument.
“We are trying something that has never been done and we’re doing it in a smart way,” O’Conner said.
