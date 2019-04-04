RANKIN, Pa. - Residents of four Mon Valley communties could be noticing a change to their local police in the near future if a proposal gets approved.
North Braddock, Rankin, Whitaker and East Pittsburgh are looking to merge their police departments.
Currently, they have agreed to have the state perform a study to see how feasable combining resources would be.
"Everythign has to be worked out.. if we merge tomorrow we would have to figure out how we would put man power in areas that are needed. some areas may not need a lot of police officers-- during a particular time or day and some areas would," Rankin Police Chief Ryan Wooten said.
The East Pittsburgh Police Department closed in the wake of the shooting of Antwon Rose. Since then, state police have been patrolling the community.
In other communities, the departments rely on part-time officers to patrol the streets and respond to crime.
"A greater product that we are putting out on the streets. Guys would not have to work mutliple jobs
and a lot of things people say we are not doing we can do," Wooten said..
