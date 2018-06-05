0 Monessen City Council sitting on unpaid bills worth $50K

MONESSEN, Pa. - 11 Investigates why the business of one local city has come to a grinding halt.

People, including Nevaeh McCrae, come to the Monessen Public Library for children's programs and to study, but the library could potentially be in danger if it doesn't get its stipend funding from City Council.

"We could have an emergency and run out of money tomorrow," said Library Board Treasurer Jocelyn Golomb.

The library receives increments throughout the year, but it hasn't been able to get its check for nearly $25,000 because the City Council hasn't been able to take up votes because of a lack of cooperation.

"If we don't have money, how are we going to keep it running? We have payroll to pay, electricity to pay, water. What are we gonna do?" Golomb said.

"It's a travesty to the taxpayers and to the citizens of Monessen and it's a travesty to the county," said Councilman Anthony Orzechowski.

The City Council has about $50,000 worth of unpaid bills, for everything from road work to engineering fees.

The solicitor told Channel 11 that business is at a standstill because a councilman died and the mayor and Councilman Gilbert Coles have not been attending meetings.

"That's irresponsible. It's immature and it's ridiculous. Government still goes on," said Orzechowski.

A spokesperson for Mayor Matt Shorraw sent Channel 11 a statement, saying:

"It's not a good practice to have special meetings when we don't need to... and there are concerns about the vacancy. The mayor is hesitant to attend a meeting, of people involved with the city, who may be willing to act for their own personal agendas."

