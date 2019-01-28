  • Money being raised for only survivor of State College shootings

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Family and friends are raising money for the only survivor of the shooting rampage last week in State College.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up for Nicole Abrino. Police said Abrino was shot inside a hotel bar late Friday night.  According to the GoFundMe page, Abrino was shot in the chest and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

    Related Headlines

    The money raised will go towards helping Abrino's parents with her medical bills. 

    A GoFundMe page has been set up for the only survivor of a series of shootings in State College.
    GoFundMe

    Source: GoFundMe page for Nicole Abrino

    Police said  Jordan Witmer, 21, of Bellefonte, opened fire at a hotel bar near Penn State's main campus, killing two men and wounding Abrino broke into a stranger's house and fatally shot the 83-year-old homeowner, and then killed himself, authorities said.

    More than $4,000 has been raised so far.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories