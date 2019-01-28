Money being raised for only survivor of State College shootings

PITTSBURGH - Family and friends are raising money for the only survivor of the shooting rampage last week in State College.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Nicole Abrino. Police said Abrino was shot inside a hotel bar late Friday night. According to the GoFundMe page, Abrino was shot in the chest and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.
The money raised will go towards helping Abrino's parents with her medical bills.
Source: GoFundMe page for Nicole Abrino
Police said Jordan Witmer, 21, of Bellefonte, opened fire at a hotel bar near Penn State's main campus, killing two men and wounding Abrino broke into a stranger's house and fatally shot the 83-year-old homeowner, and then killed himself, authorities said.
More than $4,000 has been raised so far.
