PITTSBURGH - The Mon Incline is expected to reopen next month after being closed since Feb. 4 when flooding from a broken water main caused major damage.
The exact reopening date hasn't been announced, but the Port Authority said repair work is expected to be completed this week.
Flooding from a water main break on Grandview Avenue compromised the foundation wall at the upper station and caused damage to the interior.
The 149-year-old funicular will undergo load testing beginning next week, and once it has undergone a safety inspection it will be allowed to reopen.
Courtney Brennan is talking to business owners on Mount Washington about how they've been impacted. Watch for her live report on 11 News at 6.
