    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A driver gets caught on video crashing into a Monroeville jewelry store Friday night. 

    Video shows the suspect getting out of his car and seemingly searching through the passenger side. He is eventually seen throwing something away.

    The owner of James Douglas Jewelers tells Channel 11 the damage to just one of his clocks is at least $18,000.

