MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A driver gets caught on video crashing into a Monroeville jewelry store Friday night.
Video shows the suspect getting out of his car and seemingly searching through the passenger side. He is eventually seen throwing something away.
The owner of James Douglas Jewelers tells Channel 11 the damage to just one of his clocks is at least $18,000.
See the surveillance video, on Channel 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ben Roethlisberger fined by NFL for wearing Apple Watch on sideline
- These local high schools sent the most grads to Harvard, Princeton & MIT
- Popular South Hills diner closing after nearly 40 years
- VIDEO: $26K in cash, guns and drugs seized during massive raid of local home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}