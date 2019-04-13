0 Increased security at Monroeville Mall after shots fired outside

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - There is increased security at Monroeville Mall Saturday after shots were fired outside Friday night.

According to a mall spokesperson, both Macy's and the rest of the mall are operating with normal hours. The doors of Macy's were boarded up this morning.

Nate and May (pink hat) from McCandless enjoyed their day at the McCandless Community Association Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Devlin Park. @NHCOhelps is collecting donations for people who lost their homes in the Durham Court Apartment fire on Wednesday. #WPXI @WPXITonyRuffolo pic.twitter.com/ww7hk76sHC — Gigi (@wpxigigi) April 13, 2019

In addition to increased security, there is also a police presence patrolling the interior and exterior of the mall, according to a spokesperosn.

This woman was inside Monroeville Mall when the shots were fired - she said she heard at least 8 of them. Police say 2 groups of men got into a fight in the middle of the mall & it spilled outside. One guy turned around & fired. No arrests @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ObGymoilV0 — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 13, 2019

Police said they were called to the mall after a group of two men got into an altercation in the middle of the mall before spilling out into the parking lot around 8 p.m.

Once outside, one of the men, who was wearing a black coat with yellow striping, turned around and fired at least 10 rounds toward the mall, according to police.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

As of now, there are no known victims, police said, but it is still possible that someone was hit.

Police said the mall went into lockdown as a precaution and officers took around 30 minutes to verify no one was inside.

NEW: multiple shell casings outside of Macy’s doors. Police are canvassing the area. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IC2zhgPQBP — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 13, 2019

You can see there is a bullet hole in the Macy’s door @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JT4D2QrviJ — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 13, 2019

When Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca arrived on the scene, she could see several bullet holes in the front doors of Macy's and multiple shell casings outside.

Police said that no one has been arrested, but there are surveillance cameras throughout the area and they are hoping that the footage will lead them in the right direction.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.