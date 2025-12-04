Rankin looking for help; borough’s only public works employee cannot operate snowplow

RANKIN, Pa. — We’ve already had our first snowfall of the season, with more on the way.

The borough of Rankin does not have a credentialed snowplow operator.

Mayor Joelisa McDonald says Rankin has one public works employee and that person is not credentialed to operate the plow.

The borough is looking to subcontract winter services to make sure streets are treated.

In the meantime, the mayor is asking residents to use caution when walking or driving in the borough.

