MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Families near Moon are on alert after several recent coyote sightings.
In one report, a coyote and a dog got in a fight.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is talking to residents about their safety concerns and reaching out to the game warden for information about what's being done.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT: Woman charged, family asking for public to help search for abducted toddler
- ‘My heart was turned to ash': MiLB pitcher Blake Bivens speaks out on family slayings
- 'This will teach you': Arkansas 911 dispatcher criticized for scolding caller in her final minutes
- VIDEO: Family of kidnapped child, Nalani Johnson, speaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}