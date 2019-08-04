BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - Organizers with the Moraine State Park Regatta were expecting larger than usual crowds after the Three Rivers Regatta was canceled.
The event runs through Sunday evening at the state park in Butler County.
Organizers said one of the best parts about their event is the large amount of free parking.
Officials said 19,000 people attended last year's event.
