More than dozen dogs, cats found in vehicles outside hotel

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More than a dozen animals were found left in vehicles parked outside a hotel in O’Hara Township Monday night.
An employee at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Gamma Drive told Channel 11 News police found 14 cats and two dogs. The cargo van and SUV they were found in were being used by two women who were traveling from Florida and were staying at the hotel.
“One of the people actually overheard them talking about they had to go take care of their animals outside,” Shani Clee, a hotel employee, said.
Police notified animal rescue and the animals were taken to the Hoffman Boarding Kennels in Delmont.
One of the cats died, and others are in bad shape. The dogs were put in kennels.
The kennel owner said other shelters are being contacted to help.
It’s unclear whether the two women will face charges.
