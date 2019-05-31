MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Police in Morgantown are warning people about a python that escaped from a truck.
Officials are warning people to keep a close eye on children and small pets, especially when outdoors.
Police said a man was transporting the 15-foot-long snake. At some point, it got out of its enclosure and was inside the truck.
Police said the owner got out of the truck and the snake was able to get out, slithering into a nearby patch of woods where it climbed a tree.
Police said it was last seen in a tree next above a stop light near a Sheetz station on Listravia Avenue.
Morgantown Police said they were actively searching for the snake Friday, working with a local pet shop that specializes in exotic animals.
If you see the snake, you’re asked to please call 911.
