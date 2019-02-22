PITTSBURGH - It’s been more than 14 years since an Israeli national charged accused of raping a teenage girl fled the country, but on Thursday he was brought back to Pittsburgh to face charges.
On Sept. 7, 2004, Moshe Journo allegedly raped the 15-year-old victim at his former girlfriend’s tanning salon.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking developments on this case
Following his arrest, Journo was released on bail, but not forced to turn over his Israeli passport.
The next day, police said, he fled the country.
According to WPXI’s news partners at the Trib, it’s unclear why the passport was never seized. In a report from 2004, the newspaper spoke to former Dormont Police Chief Russ McKibben who said his department was not authorized to seize the document.
Police say that in 2017, Journo was taken into custody in Israel. He fought extradition, but this week the FBI and Allegheny County Sheriff's Office traveled to Israel to take him into custody.
“The FBI remains steadfast in searching for individuals trying to avoid prosecution,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and watch 11 at 11 for a live report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Anonymous letter could shed light on decades-old disappearance
- Vintage Disney VHS tapes could be worth big bucks, listed for as much as $10,000 on eBay
- 'I love you daddy': Cop signs off after 25 years, dispatcher daughter receives his last call
- VIDEO: Remembering Peter Tork, Bassist and Singer for The Monkees
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}