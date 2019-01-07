Mother whose young son shot, killed his brother arrested again

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. - A mother currently on probation after her 10-year-old son accidentally shot and killed his brother was arrested last month for allegedly taking a 13-year-old to buy marijuana and smoke it with her.
RELATED: Mom convicted of child endangerment after 10-year-old son shot, killed younger brother
Kayleigh Potter was arrested Dec. 22 by Baldwin Borough police after she was pulled over for allegedly driving at a high rate of speed.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Potter had a 13-year-old girl in the car with her. After giving police several different stories, detectives called CYF and charged Potter with endangering the welfare of a child.
They say she was taking the girl to buy marijuana and was going to smoke it with her.
Courtney Brennan is learning more about the arrest, including how it could affect Potter's probation, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Hundreds gather for open carry rally outside City-County Building
- Police: Student shoots AK-style rifle in Snapchat video captioned ‘Training for prom walk'
- Tennessee governor grants clemency to Cyntoia Brown, woman serving life sentence for murder
- Weighing the favorites for Golden Globes, airing on Channel 11 tonight
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}