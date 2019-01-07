  • Mother whose young son shot, killed his brother arrested again

    Updated:

    BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. - A mother currently on probation after her 10-year-old son accidentally shot and killed his brother was arrested last month for allegedly taking a 13-year-old to buy marijuana and smoke it with her.

    RELATED: Mom convicted of child endangerment after 10-year-old son shot, killed younger brother

    Kayleigh Potter was arrested Dec. 22 by Baldwin Borough police after she was pulled over for allegedly driving at a high rate of speed.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Potter had a 13-year-old girl in the car with her. After giving police several different stories, detectives called CYF and charged Potter with endangering the welfare of a child.

    They say she was taking the girl to buy marijuana and was going to smoke it with her.‬

    Courtney Brennan is learning more about the arrest, including how it could affect Potter's probation, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories