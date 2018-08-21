Mom convicted of child endangerment after 10-year-old son shot, killed younger brother

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The West Mifflin mother whose 10-year-old son shot and killed his younger brother while home alone was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment Tuesday.
Kayleigh Potter was sentenced to 10 years probation for the August 2017 shooting inside the family’s home.
The shooting was an accident, but the court found Potter guilty of child endangerment becaue she left a loaded gun in her purse, which was accessible to her children.
Potter has also been ordered to take parenting classes and undergo mental health counseling as a condition of her probation.
After hearing the 911 tape played during the non-jury trial, the judge, who was the fact finder, called the accidental shooting “a tragedy.”
