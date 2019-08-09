PITTSBURGH - A motorcyclist died Friday in a multi-vehicle crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The crash, which had outbound Interstate 376 closed for about three hours, was reported about 10:30 a.m. Three vehicles were involved.
Further information has not been made available.
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE:— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 9, 2019
All Lanes of the Outbound Parkway East, to and through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel are OPEN once again. Earlier Fatal Accident has been cleared. #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI pic.twitter.com/bWRm5Tiipz
