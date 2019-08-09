  • Motorcyclist killed in crash in Squirrel Hill Tunnel

    PITTSBURGH - A motorcyclist died Friday in a multi-vehicle crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    The crash, which had outbound Interstate 376 closed for about three hours, was reported about 10:30 a.m. Three vehicles were involved.

    Further information has not been made available.

