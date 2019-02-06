  • Mount Pleasant borough council votes to remove police chief

    MT PLEASANT, Pa. - The Mount Pleasant police chief has been removed from his position.

    Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko talked to Mt Pleasant Solicitor Deena Liptak, who said the borough council voted 6 to 3 to remove Police Chief Doug Sam Monday. 

    Liptak said the reason was discussed in executive session and said: "details are sensitive."  She said she couldn't release any additional information. 

    Channel 11 has learned George Grippo was named interim police chief. 

