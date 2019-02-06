MT PLEASANT, Pa. - The Mount Pleasant police chief has been removed from his position.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko talked to Mt Pleasant Solicitor Deena Liptak, who said the borough council voted 6 to 3 to remove Police Chief Doug Sam Monday.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Liptak said the reason was discussed in executive session and said: "details are sensitive." She said she couldn't release any additional information.
Channel 11 has learned George Grippo was named interim police chief.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents share story of love and loss after tragic deaths of children in house fire
- Medic fired after putting camera in women's bathroom, sources say
- 'Please shut up': Pa. mom accused of scalding crying toddler in tub
- VIDEO: Redevelopment, expansion planned for Ross Park Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}