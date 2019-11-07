PITTSBURGH - The 20th Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive kicked off on Thursday with the help of everyone's favorite mailman Mr. McFeely.
Through Dec. 16, you can donate your new or gently used sweaters of all sizes in the Children's Museum lobby.
Mr. McFeely is on hand at the children’s museum to kick off the 20th annual Mr. Rogers sweater drive if you have something they can keep people warm this winter feel free to drop it off here at the children’s museum #wonderfuldayintheneighborhood @WPXI @WPXIMikeHolden @dvesean pic.twitter.com/fK1J5BQbnj— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 7, 2019
Since 2000, the Children's Museum has collected and distributed more than 41,000 sweaters to families in need through Southwestern Pennsylvania, according to Bill Schlageter, the director of marketing.
Organizations partnered with this year's Sweater Drive include Presbyterian Churches of the Tri-State Area, Homeless Children’s Education Fund and Veterans Leadership Program of Western PA.
For more information, you can call the Sweater Donation Hotline at (412) 322-5058, ext. 363 or email hi@pittsburghkids.org.
