    PITTSBURGH - Tuesday marks Mr. Yuk Day in Pittsburgh, where the Pittsburgh City Council honored the creator of the iconic sticker warning all of us about not ingesting poisonous substances.

    Dr. Richard Moriarty, a Lawrenceville native and Pitt graduate, was celebrated by City Council for creating the sticker as part of poison prevention education. 

    The sticker is still in use today to label poisonous substances.

