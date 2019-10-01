PITTSBURGH - Tuesday marks Mr. Yuk Day in Pittsburgh, where the Pittsburgh City Council honored the creator of the iconic sticker warning all of us about not ingesting poisonous substances.
Dr. Richard Moriarty, a Lawrenceville native and Pitt graduate, was celebrated by City Council for creating the sticker as part of poison prevention education.
The sticker is still in use today to label poisonous substances.
Want to learn more about Mr. Yuk? CLICK HERE!
TRENDING NOW:
- Introducing Pittsburgh's 2019 Best Places to Work
- Suspect in W. Virginia murder, Washington Co. attempted homicide in custody
- Your next beer could cost more: New tax goes into effect for Pennsylvania breweries
- VIDEO: Couple takes matter into own hands when burglar confronts them in their home, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}