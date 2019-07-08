MT. LEBANON, Pa. - The Allegheny County hazardous materials team has responded to a Mt. Lebanon neighborhood for a reported chemical odor.
The smell was reported just before 4 p.m. on Marlin Drive between Bower Hill and Jayson Avenue.
The smell was caused by a sulfur dioxide leak in the supply line of a fridge that was being removed by a contractor.
The contractor and two firefighters were taken to UPMC Mercy for minor breathing irritation.
