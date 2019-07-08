  • 3 people taken to hospital during hazmat response in Mt. Lebanon

    Updated:

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - The Allegheny County hazardous materials team has responded to a Mt. Lebanon neighborhood for a reported chemical odor.

    The smell was reported just before 4 p.m. on Marlin Drive between Bower Hill and Jayson Avenue.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The smell was caused by a sulfur dioxide leak in the supply line of a fridge that was being removed by a contractor.

    The contractor and two firefighters were taken to UPMC Mercy for minor breathing irritation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories