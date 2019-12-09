PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh man said he was letting his dog out one evening in the Allentown neighborhood near Grandview Elementary School and thought he saw coyotes.
Jarrid Henderson said he told his friends and neighbors about what he saw and nobody believed him.
Henderson said that's when he set up cameras in his yard. And those cameras picked up a pair of healthy looking coyotes one night.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the eastern coyote can weigh as much as 55 pounds and can look like a shaggy German shepherd. When they become stressed in an area, the females compensate by having more pups. There are populations living in and around the Pittsburgh area, and the animals are known to live along the edges of wooded areas.
Officials recommend keeping your dog on a leash and just keeping an eye out in your neighborhood.
