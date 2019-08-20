  • Multi-vehicle crash briefly closes inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel briefly closed the inbound lanes Tuesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. The crash was cleared and traffic was moving again through the inbound tunnel by 10 a.m.

    One person was taken to a hospital, officials said.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories