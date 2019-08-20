PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel briefly closed the inbound lanes Tuesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. The crash was cleared and traffic was moving again through the inbound tunnel by 10 a.m.
One person was taken to a hospital, officials said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
UPDATE: Traffic is NOW MOVING Inbound Parkway East through the Sq Hill Tunnel. Earlier Accident has been CLEARED. Delays still begin back before the GPO. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/l8KocZIRNF— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 20, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Reality star Todd Chrisley's daughter says father, brother blackmailing her with sex tape
- Mother: 6-year-old son did not start apartment building fire; police disagree
- Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- VIDEO: Fewer parents in our area are vaccinating their children, data says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}