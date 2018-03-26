  • Multi-vehicle crash closes all inbound lanes of Parkway East

    PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash has closed all inbound lanes of the Parkway East Monday morning.

    The accident happened between exit 81 (PA 791 North/Penn Hills) and exit 78B (PA 8 North/Wilkinsburg).

    Further information was not immediately available.

