Multi-vehicle crash closes all inbound lanes of Parkway East

PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash has closed all inbound lanes of the Parkway East Monday morning.
The accident happened between exit 81 (PA 791 North/Penn Hills) and exit 78B (PA 8 North/Wilkinsburg).
DRIVE TIMES: I don't usually post these this late into the morning, but the accident on the Parkway East is really causing problems. @WPXI @JenniferTomazic pic.twitter.com/xLfzgQNGpM— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) March 26, 2018
Further information was not immediately available.
