PITTSBURGH - Multiple gunshots were fired into a home early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.
At least five shots were fired just after midnight into the home on Kendall Street, with at least one bullet going through a window, police said.
Investigators found shell casings on the street outside the home.
No one was hurt.
We spotted police searching for evidence and checking out cars parked on the street in the Lawrenceville neighborhood. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/4Y02f66iXB— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 26, 2019
