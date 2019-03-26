  • Multiple gunshots fired into Lawrenceville home

    PITTSBURGH - Multiple gunshots were fired into a home early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

    At least five shots were fired just after midnight into the home on Kendall Street, with at least one bullet going through a window, police said.

    Investigators found shell casings on the street outside the home.

    No one was hurt.

