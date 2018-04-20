MORGANTOWN, West Virginia - Our region’s largest employers has announced hundreds of layoffs.

Mylan is reportedly firing more than 400 people at its plant in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The company has released the following statement.

Today, Mylan announced layoffs affecting about 15% of our workforce in Morgantown, primarily in operations. Following the layoffs, we will remain one of the largest employers in West Virginia with approx. 3,000 employees.



We believe our plant in Morgantown is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the world. As the industry has changed and regulatory expectations have continued to evolve, we’ve realized that our Morgantown plant needed to be rightsized to be less complex. The right-sizing is consistent with discussions we are having with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is necessary in order to position the site as best we can for continued operations.



We remain committed to a U.S. manufacturing base and plan to continue making the majority of the medicines we supply to the U.S in the U.S.



For nearly 60 years, Mylan has been a proud corporate citizen in West Virginia, and we remain so today.



Mylan’s commitment to its employees and the community is to ensure that our company remains built to last and always positioned to serve patient needs as effectively as possible.