CANONSBURG, Pa. - Two men were shot in a residential area in Canonsburg late Thursday night before driving to a gas station for help, police said.
Officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. to the Citgo gas station on Euclid Avenue, where the victims of the double shooting showed up, according to authorities.
We’re working to learn what led up to the shooting and whether police have any suspects for Channel 11 Morning News.
Investigators determined that the men had been shot along Franklin Avenue, which is a residential part of Canonsburg.
After making their way to the gas station, the men were offered help by someone who was there.
“I believe there was a medic, possibly a nurse, who tried to give first aid until first responders got on scene,” Canonsburg Police Chief Alexander Coghill said.
Both men were taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. One has since been treated and released.
Police said two witnesses have been interviewed and are cooperating with authorities.
TRENDING NOW:
- Get ready, Pittsburgh! ‘World's biggest bounce house' coming to town
- Bon-Ton department stores closing doors
- Mother charged after allegedly giving toddler fatal dose of medication
- VIDEO: Details emerge on Connellsville shooting that left 2 dead
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}