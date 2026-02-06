Snow will drop a few inches across the Pittsburgh area Friday; bitter cold moves in Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Double shot of winter weather heading into the area today and tomorrow.

A clipper system diving out of Canada will bring with it some fresh accumulation during the day. Most areas can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow on Friday and Friday night. The mountains will see as much as 6 inches.

Winter Weather Alerts (2/6/2026)

Behind this system will be a blast of bitter arctic air with wind chills well below zero much of the day Saturday. Highs will barely make it into the double digits, along with a few flurries.

It will be cold all weekend

Next week should be warmer with highs in the 30s most of the week.

