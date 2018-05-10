Move over, Hays eagles and Cathedral of Learning falcons – there’s a new bird cam on the block.
The National Aviary debuted a camera in the nest of its Andean condor, Lianni, who is caring for a mango-sized egg expected to hatch between May 16-22.
If successful, it will be the first Andean condor hatched at the Aviary in nearly 10 years.
The high-res infrared camera is zoomed in on the next in a cave in the Condor Court exhibit.
Click here to learn more about Lianni and here to watch the nest cam.
