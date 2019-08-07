PITTSBURGH - The National Aviary’s flock has a new addition!
A grey crowned crane hatched July 27 at the Pittsburgh aviary, officials said Wednesday.
Related Headlines
The chick, which is covered in fluffy down feathers, will grow quickly. In just three months, it will reach its full adult size of over 3 feet tall.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Aviary officials said the chick exercises multiple times a day in the Rose Garden and enjoys stretching its long legs for visitors.
The grey crowned crane is an endangered species.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kennywood's new Steel Curtain coaster staying closed for now
- Local teacher shot, killed by police after pointing a gun at officers
- Federal lawsuit claims excessive force used during arrest over marijuana plants
- VIDEO: Wedding crasher thief turns herself in
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}