    PITTSBURGH - The National Aviary’s flock has a new addition!

    A grey crowned crane hatched July 27 at the Pittsburgh aviary, officials said Wednesday.

    The chick, which is covered in fluffy down feathers, will grow quickly. In just three months, it will reach its full adult size of over 3 feet tall.

    Aviary officials said the chick exercises multiple times a day in the Rose Garden and enjoys stretching its long legs for visitors.

    The grey crowned crane is an endangered species.

