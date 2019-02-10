National Molding plant in Ambridge to close

AMBRIDGE, Pa. - National Molding, a manufacturer of precise plastics parts, is closing its plant in Ambridge.
The company will lay off employees in three waves, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.
In all, 43 people will be affected by the closure.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
