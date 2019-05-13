NEW YORK - Great news for fans of the NBC show, “This Is Us.”
We now know we’ll be seeing more of the Pearson family for at least the next three years.
The show announced on its Twitter page that it has been renewed for at least three more seasons.
Three years ago, you fell in love with the Pearson family. Now, get ready for three more incredible seasons. #ThisIsUs returns to @NBC Tuesdays this fall. pic.twitter.com/HSsYzxOFOw— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) May 12, 2019
“This Is Us” returns to NBC on Tuesdays this fall.
