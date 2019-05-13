  • NBC's 'This Is Us' picked up for three more seasons

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Great news for fans of the NBC show, “This Is Us.”

    We now know we’ll be seeing more of the Pearson family for at least the next three years.

    Related Headlines

    The show announced on its Twitter page that it has been renewed for at least three more seasons.

    “This Is Us” returns to NBC on Tuesdays this fall.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories