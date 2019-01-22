Nearly a dozen cats found dead, more missing in local neighborhood

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Something disturbing is happening in McKees Rocks.
Residents of Frazier Street told Channel 11 nearly a dozen cats have been found dead.
Tonight on 11 at 11, we're talking to pet owners about the problem that's been plaguing their neighborhood.
The string of deaths started in February of 2017 when someone's family cat was shot and killed.
Since then, Channel 11 has learned three more family cats have been shot and eight more have been found dead.
