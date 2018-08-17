PITTSBURGH - Nearly a dozen parked vehicles were struck Thursday night by a car driven by a man suspected of driving drunk in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood, police said.
Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to Southern Avenue for the initial report of vehicles being hit. Damaged vehicles were also found on Simms and Penelope streets.
The car and driver suspected in the incident were located by an officer, who said the driver, Andre Mills, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an “overwhelming odor” of alcohol, according to a criminal complaint. An open can of Colt 45 was found in the car.
A breathalyzer test indicated Mills’ blood alcohol level was .135, police said.
Mills was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where two plastic baggies containing marijuana were found in his left sock, the complaint said.
Charges against Mills include driving under the influence, driving without a license and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles or property.
