0 Neighbors frustrated by overflowing, smelly dumpster behind restaurant

A family is frustrated by an overflowing and foul-smelling dumpster behind a local restaurant near their apartment in Bloomfield.

They've tried calling the city, 311, Waste Management and even the Health Department repeatedly. They said they're at a loss for what to do.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Dan Walzer said every time he and his girlfriend leave their apartment, they're hit with a nasty smell of rotting garbage from the dumpster behind Sugar and Smoke.

"It has been the same exact garbage for the last two months," Walzer said.

Trash litters the ground below, and murky, stagnant water fills a bucket.

TRENDING NOW:

"Waste Management told me that they haven't paid the bill since April. The guy on the phone said, 'Why is the dumpster still there?' I said, 'I don't know. Why don't you tell me?'" Walzer said.

It's not clear if the restaurant is even in business. TIts phone is disconnected, and we couldn't get in touch with anyone. Its most recent Facebook post indicates it is closed for renovations and will reopen this fall.

Walzer doesn't want to place blame on anyone, he just wants the trash gone and out of sight and smell.

Channel 11 has contacted the city, Waste Management and the restaurant, but we have not heard back.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.